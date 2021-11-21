UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Lifts All Restrictions From Ousted Prime Minister Hamdok - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Sudan's army has removed all the restrictions on movement of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok shortly after reaching a deal on new government, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese military and Hamdok were reported to have agreed on a political declaration entailing the politician's return to power and formation of a technocratic government.

Hamdok is currently on his way to the presidential palace to meet with the country's military leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan, according to Al Arabiya's sources.

The military seized power in Sudan on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.

