Sudanese Military, Opposition Sign Agreement to Create Transitional Civil Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Sudanese military and opposition signed on Monday a framework political agreement providing for the creation of a transitional civil authority in the country, as broadcast by national media.

The document was signed by the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Gen.

Abdel Fattah Burhan, his deputies, representatives of the country's leading opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change, and leaders of other opposition political movements.

The agreement provides for the appointment of a prime minister and a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.