Sudanese Military, Opposition to Ink Constitutional Declaration on Sunday - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Sudanese military and opposition will sign over the weekend a constitutional declaration that will provide the basis for governing the country during the transitional period, media said Wednesday.

The signing of the declaration on Sunday will be followed by the creation of the nation's 11-member governing body and the appointment of a prime minister, Sky news Arabia cited sources as saying.

The rival forces signed a power-sharing deal on July 18. They agreed that the supreme council would be made up of five military officials and five civilians, who will then choose the 11th member.

The opposition made a separate pact with an alliance of Sudanese armed groups that two of their representatives would seat on the council.

The civilians will also choose a prime minister who will fill cabinet seats, although the key roles of defense and interior chiefs were promised to the military.

The constitutional declaration will determine which body will have more authority and explain their functions in more detail.

The country is expected to transition to civilian rule within three years. The deal was struck after months of on-and-off talks between the opposition and the military, who toppled President Omar Bashir in April.