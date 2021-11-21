Sudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok agreed on a political declaration that provides for the politician's return to the office and a new technocratic government, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing own sources in Khartoum.

"The Sudanese military and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok agreed on a political declaration entailing his return to the office and formation of a government consisting of technocrats," the broadcaster said.

The agreement also entails release of all political prisoners, according to the media.

Sudan has been witnessed violence since the military seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands of people have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule.