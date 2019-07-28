Sudanese Military, Rebels Agree on Political Prisoners Release, Humanitarian Aid - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and members of the country's rebel groups represented by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) agreed to free political prisoners and open humanitarian corridors to deliver assistance to conflict-torn regions of the country, local media reported on Sunday.

Negotiations between the country's military, opposition and rebels took place on Saturday in Juba, the capital city of South Sudan. On Sunday, TMC and the opposition are expected to resume talks in Khartoum on the constitutional declaration, which will regulate life in the country during the transitional period.

Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported that the parties agreed to release all political prisoners, members of the SPLM, and abolish death sentences of the movement's leaders. The agreement also provides for the extension of the ceasefire in the areas of armed conflict.

The Sudanese rival forces signed a power-sharing deal on July 18. They agreed that the supreme council would be made up of five military officials and five civilians, who will then choose the 11th member. The opposition also made a separate pact with an alliance of Sudanese armed groups that two of their representatives would sit on the council.

The civilians will also choose a prime minister who will fill cabinet seats, although the key roles of defense and interior chiefs were promised to the military.

The constitutional declaration will determine which body will have more authority and explain their functions in more detail.

The country is expected to transition to civilian rule within three years. The deal was struck after months of on-and-off talks between the opposition and the military, who toppled President Omar Bashir in April.