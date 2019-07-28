UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Military, Rebels Agree On Political Prisoners Release, Humanitarian Aid - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

Sudanese Military, Rebels Agree on Political Prisoners Release, Humanitarian Aid - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and members of the country's rebel groups represented by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) agreed to free political prisoners and open humanitarian corridors to deliver assistance to conflict-torn regions of the country, local media reported on Sunday.

Negotiations between the country's military, opposition and rebels took place on Saturday in Juba, the capital city of South Sudan. On Sunday, TMC and the opposition are expected to resume talks in Khartoum on the constitutional declaration, which will regulate life in the country during the transitional period.

Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported that the parties agreed to release all political prisoners, members of the SPLM, and abolish death sentences of the movement's leaders. The agreement also provides for the extension of the ceasefire in the areas of armed conflict.

The Sudanese rival forces signed a power-sharing deal on July 18. They agreed that the supreme council would be made up of five military officials and five civilians, who will then choose the 11th member. The opposition also made a separate pact with an alliance of Sudanese armed groups that two of their representatives would sit on the council.

The civilians will also choose a prime minister who will fill cabinet seats, although the key roles of defense and interior chiefs were promised to the military.

The constitutional declaration will determine which body will have more authority and explain their functions in more detail.

The country is expected to transition to civilian rule within three years. The deal was struck after months of on-and-off talks between the opposition and the military, who toppled President Omar Bashir in April.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Juba Khartoum Alliance Sudan April July Sunday Media All Cabinet Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

10 minutes ago

NPCC, Petrofac JV awarded Al Yasat Petroleum offsh ..

25 minutes ago

Al Jazira Club appoints new Group Chief Commercial ..

26 minutes ago

New set of &#039;Future Projects&#039; announced i ..

41 minutes ago

National Election Committee announces opening date ..

55 minutes ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies disc ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.