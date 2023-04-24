UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Says RSF Key Sites Seized, Paramilitary Group Suffered Heavy Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Sudanese armed forces have captured key sites held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), except for Khartoum and Nyala airports, military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the RSF has suffered heavy losses in clashes.

"The RSF's talk about control of some areas is nothing more than talk, because the militia considers control over the area when fleeing militants hide among the population, and this does not correspond to reality.

We have repeatedly said that all facilities, including the headquarters of the Rapid Support Forces itself, are under the control of the armed forces, with the exception of their partial control over Khartoum airport and Nyala airport (the South Darfur province)," Abdallah said.

The spokesman added that many supporters of the RSF have surrendered, while others are fleeing battlefields.

According to Aballah, the armed forces refuse to follow the RSF fighters as they use civilians as "human shields."

