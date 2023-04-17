Sudanese Military to Open Humanitarian Corridors proposed by UN for 3 Hours - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The armed forces of Sudan approved the UN proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours starting 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT), a representative of the country's military said on Monday

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"After consultations, the Sudanese armed forces agreed to the UN proposal to open security corridors for humanitarian cases for three hours, starting Monday at 16:00. However, the military still has the right to respond in case of any violations by rebel formations," the statement read.