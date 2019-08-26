Sudanese Opposition Alliance Selects Candidates for New Government - Coalition Co-Leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) a Sudanese coalition of several political forces has selected its candidates for the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, one of the FFC leaders Hassan Abdel Ati told Sputnik on Monday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The Forces of Freedom and Change ( FFC ) a Sudanese coalition of several political forces has selected its candidates for the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, one of the FFC leaders Hassan Abdel Ati told Sputnik on Monday.

"The special technical committee headed by the FFC has identified the candidates to assume the ministerial posts.

The list of candidates was submitted to the forces' leadership for approval," Abdel Ati said.

He added that the leaders would hold a meeting later on Monday to discuss the candidates.

"And then it will be submitted to the prime minister today or tomorrow on Tuesday," Abdel Ati said.

According to Abdel Ati, three candidates were nominated for the ministries. The prime minister will choose the best candidate for each ministry, except for the Ministries of the Interior and Defense.