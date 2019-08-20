Sudanese Opposition Coalition Agrees List of Candidates for Sovereign Council - Leader

The Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) a Sudanese political alliance have agreed a list of their representatives in the Sovereign Council, which will manage the transitional period in the country in partnership with the military, one of the leaders of the FFC, Khalid Omar, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Forces of Freedom and Change ( FFC ) a Sudanese political alliance have agreed a list of their representatives in the Sovereign Council, which will manage the transitional period in the country in partnership with the military, one of the leaders of the FFC , Khalid Omar, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Transitional Military Council (TMC), which took over after a coup in April, and the opposition alliance signed the final power transition deal.

"The Forces of Freedom and Change rely on the members of the Sovereign Council including Saddiq Tawar, Dr. Aisha Musa, Mohammed Fakih Suleiman, Mohammed Hassan Taayshi and Hassan Sheikh Idris," Omar said.

He added that the TMC and the FFC would hold a meeting on Tuesday to prepare to announce the composition of a board of the Sovereign Council.