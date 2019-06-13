Sudanese Opposition Open to Talks With Russia If Moscow Requests Meeting - Representative

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Sudan's opposition is open to and ready for talks with Moscow if the Russian side asks for a meeting, a representative of the Sudanese Workers' Trade Union Federation, Rashid Said Yakub told Sputnik.

"To date, we have no connections with the Russian side, because Russia has not asked for meeting with us. But we are open to any request from the Russian side, because we have responded to the requests of all states that have asked us to meet. We are ready to meet with Russia when it asks the Forces of Freedom and Change or the Sudanese Workers' Trade Union Federation," Yakub said.

The spokesman added that the federation had ties with all the sides, such as the African Union, the European Union, the United States, as well as Sweden and Germany.

He also described the EU's position on Sudan issue as positive and supporting transition to a civilian government.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained. The Sudanese Transitional Military Council took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.