Sudanese Opposition Picks 2 Candidates for Premiership - Senior Member

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Sudan 's main opposition coalition has picked two potential candidates to become the next prime minister , a senior member of the group told Sputnik.

The Sudanese military and the Forces of Freedom and Change signed a constitutional declaration over the weekend that will set the rules of governance during a three-year transition period.

"We have a list of candidates to fill various jobs, whom I cannot name. We have two candidates for the role of prime minister. One of them will be named head of government," Wajdi Saleh said.

The sovereign council will be made up of five civilians and five military officials, who will together vote on the 11th member. The civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.