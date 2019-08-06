UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Opposition Picks 2 Candidates For Premiership - Senior Member

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:44 PM

Sudanese Opposition Picks 2 Candidates for Premiership - Senior Member

Sudan's main opposition coalition has picked two potential candidates to become the next prime minister, a senior member of the group told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Sudan's main opposition coalition has picked two potential candidates to become the next prime minister, a senior member of the group told Sputnik.

The Sudanese military and the Forces of Freedom and Change signed a constitutional declaration over the weekend that will set the rules of governance during a three-year transition period.

"We have a list of candidates to fill various jobs, whom I cannot name. We have two candidates for the role of prime minister. One of them will be named head of government," Wajdi Saleh said.

The sovereign council will be made up of five civilians and five military officials, who will together vote on the 11th member. The civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Sudan Government Cabinet Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Painting exhibition "Beautiful Pakistan" kicked of ..

2 minutes ago

Two infamous gamblers booked in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in KP 06 Aug 2019

2 minutes ago

Pakistan would unveil evil face of India before wo ..

2 minutes ago

Sikh community stages Kashmir solidarity rally

9 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 06 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.