Sudanese Opposition Press Conference Hindered By TMC Government Forces - Opposition

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Sudanese Opposition Press Conference Hindered by TMC Government Forces - Opposition

KHARTOUM/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The security forces of Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC), which is now ruling the country, encircled on Saturday the venue of the press conference of the opposition Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), and some journalists could not attend the event because of this, the association said.

"TMC armed forces have stormed the SPA headquarters and prevented a press conference which was scheduled for 7 pm today. We strongly condemn this repressive behavior, which reflects the extent TMC fears the determination of the Sudanese people," the SPA said on Twitter.

The rally on Sunday will be a strong response to this "barbaric and brutal conduct," the association added.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11.

Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. However, the protests have continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military hand over power to a civilian government.

The situation in the capital of Sudan and in the whole country sharply deteriorated on June 3, when the Sudanese military dispersed part of the protest tent camp in Khartoum, killing more than 100 civilians. The opposition responded with a strike and actions of civil disobedience and called for the transfer of power to a civilian government as soon as possible.

