Sudanese Opposition Says Seeks Cooperation With Russia Upon Obtaining Power

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Sudanese opposition, represented by the Forces of Freedom and Change, hope to establish cooperation with Russia after forming a coalition government with the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), a senior member of the group, Wajdi Saleh, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the military and opposition initialized a constitutional declaration which will become Sudan's main law during the transition period following months of political instability. The declaration is due to be signed on August 17.

"We seek fair agreements between our country and the countries with which we count on establishing relations. Within this framework, we will work with Russia too, we hope to cooperate with it," Saleh said.

He added that Russia's stance since former Sudanese President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April has been "far" from the revolutionaries.

"We don't know Russia's real stance in the previous period, but in any case our hands are stretched toward it. We welcome Russia and all countries of the world on the basis of mutual respects," Saleh added.

On Monday, Russia voiced support for the initializing of the constitutional declaration and expressed hope for the agreement to stabilize the political situation in Sudan.

Mass rallies swept Sudan last December initially in response to raised prices on bread and other consumer goods. They soon grew into a potent political movement that has culminated in a military coup on April 11, when Bashir was overthrown after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to hold a new presidential election within two years. The opposition, however, continued protests and demanded that power be immediately yield to a civilian authority.

The constitutional declaration will establish a joint sovereign council to govern the country during a three-year transitional period. It will include five military members, five civilian officials and one more, elected via general election. The parties also agreed to create the council of ministers.