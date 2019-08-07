UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Opposition Says Seeks Cooperation With Russia Upon Obtaining Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Sudanese Opposition Says Seeks Cooperation With Russia Upon Obtaining Power

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Sudanese opposition, represented by the Forces of Freedom and Change, hope to establish cooperation with Russia after forming a coalition government with the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), a senior member of the group, Wajdi Saleh, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the military and opposition initialized a constitutional declaration which will become Sudan's main law during the transition period following months of political instability. The declaration is due to be signed on August 17.

"We seek fair agreements between our country and the countries with which we count on establishing relations. Within this framework, we will work with Russia too, we hope to cooperate with it," Saleh said.

He added that Russia's stance since former Sudanese President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April has been "far" from the revolutionaries.

"We don't know Russia's real stance in the previous period, but in any case our hands are stretched toward it. We welcome Russia and all countries of the world on the basis of mutual respects," Saleh added.

On Monday, Russia voiced support for the initializing of the constitutional declaration and expressed hope for the agreement to stabilize the political situation in Sudan.

Mass rallies swept Sudan last December initially in response to raised prices on bread and other consumer goods. They soon grew into a potent political movement that has culminated in a military coup on April 11, when Bashir was overthrown after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to hold a new presidential election within two years. The opposition, however, continued protests and demanded that power be immediately yield to a civilian authority.

The constitutional declaration will establish a joint sovereign council to govern the country during a three-year transitional period. It will include five military members, five civilian officials and one more, elected via general election. The parties also agreed to create the council of ministers.

Related Topics

Election World Russia Sudan April August December All From Government Agreement Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

58 seconds ago

"Nano-medicine, current scenario and future perspe ..

59 seconds ago

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

60 minutes ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

47 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

47 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.