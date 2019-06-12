Sudanese Opposition Stops Civil Disobedience Campaign - Opposition Figure

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The biggest Sudanese opposition movement Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change declared on Tuesday an end to the civil disobedience campaign after calls for a return to dialogue, the movement's member, Moataz Mohamed Saleh, told the Al Hadath broadcaster on Tuesday.

Last week, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change announced a permanent disobedience campaign, which paralyzed the country for three days. Currently, Ethiopian special envoy for Sudan Mahmoud Drir is in Sudan, attempting to revive dialogue between the opposition and military authorities.

At the same time a special representative of the Ethiopian prime minister said at a press conference that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) had agreed to release political prisoners in exchange for the opposition's decision to stop the disobedience campaign.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained. TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.