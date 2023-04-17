UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Paramilitary Force RSF Engaged In Heavy Fighting In Omdurman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have entered the Beit al-Mal area of Omdurman on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that the paramilitary force is engaged in intense fighting.

The RSF has also reportedly deployed its forces in Merowe in western Sudan.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

