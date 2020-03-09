UrduPoint.com
Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdook Remains Unharmed In Assassination Attack In Khartoum

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:51 PM

Sudanese State media reports that the PM’s vehicle was attacked in Khartoum but he escaped.

KHAARTOON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok escaped assassination attempt in Khartoom here on Monday.

According to state media reports, Abdalla Hamdok’s vehicle was targeted in Khartoum.

The PM was located to safe place after the attack. The family also confirmed that he is safe after assassination attack in the capital. However, no one claimed responsiblity of attack on the PM.

