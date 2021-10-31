Sudanese Police Deny Opening Fire on Protesters in Omdurman

Sudan's police said on Saturday that law enforcement forces did not open fire on protesters in the city of Omdurman, near Khartoum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Sudan's police said on Saturday that law enforcement forces did not open fire on protesters in the city of Omdurman, near Khartoum.

Earlier in the day, the country's central medical committee said that the military fired live bullets and used tear gas against protesters, killing two of them.

"Some media report, citing inaccurate sources, said that two demonstrators were shot dead in Omdurman. Police confirm that there were groups among the demonstrators who disrupted the peaceful protest movement and attacked police officers, prompting the use of tear gas to disperse them. Police confirm they did not open fire," the police said in a statement.

One of police officers was injured in the demonstration, the statement added.