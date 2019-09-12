UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Police Prevent Protesters In Khartoum From Approaching Presidential Palace

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Sudanese Police Prevent Protesters in Khartoum From Approaching Presidential Palace

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Sudanese police prevented thousands of protesters in the country's capital of Khartoum from reaching the presidential palace, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) announced a rally to demand from the government the appointment of the chief justice and the attorney general. The people were expected to deliver a petition on the subject to the presidential palace.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, dozens of police cars prevented the protesters from approaching the palace.

On April 11, a military coup took place in Sudan following four months of anti-government protests, during which the Sudanese military overthrew and imprisoned then-President Omar Bashir.

After a wave of protests and difficult talks between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition, Sudan finally restored its political order and a new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and tasked with forming a new cabinet.

On September 5, Hamdok unveiled the government that will be in place for the transitional period. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months.

