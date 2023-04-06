Sudanese Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Omdurman

The Sudanese police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters in Omdurman, a major city located opposite of capital Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Earlier in the day, the opposition movement Forces of Freedom and Change said that the signing of a final political agreement, which provides for the establishment of a transitional civil authority in Sudan, has been again postponed.

According to the correspondent, the police targeted protesters near the parliament building in Omdurman.

In addition, protests against military rule were also held in several areas in Khartoum on Thursday.

The framework agreement, aiming to create a transitional civil authority in Sudan, was signed in December 2022 in Khartoum, at a meeting attended by the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and opposition leaders, as well as international mediators. The agreement provides for the appointment of a prime minister and a subsequent transitional period of two years, followed by a general election.