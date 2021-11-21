Sudanese Political Deal Guarantees Transfer Of Power To Civilian Gov't In Agreed Timeframe
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:40 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Sudanese political agreement that was signed by the military and civilian forces on Sunday guarantees the transfer of power to a civilian government in the agreed timeframe.
The agreement was signed by the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a televised ceremony in the presidential palace in Khartoum.
"The agreement guarantees the transfer of power in the country to a civilian government," the agreement read, as read out by a military spokesperson during the ceremony.
Another provision of the deal entails release of all political prisoners in Sudan.