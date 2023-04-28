Sudanese Power Plants Operate as Usual, Except for Khartoum Thermal Power Plant - Minister

All power stations in Sudan operate without any issues except for the Bahri Thermal Power Plant in Khartoum due to its proximity to the ongoing hostilities, Minister of Energy and Petroleum Mohamed Abdallah Mahmud told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) All power stations in Sudan operate without any issues except for the Bahri Thermal Power Plant in Khartoum due to its proximity to the ongoing hostilities, Minister of Energy and Petroleum Mohamed Abdallah Mahmud told Sputnik on Friday.

"Our power plants are mostly operating normally, with the exception of one Bahri power unit in Khartoum, since the forces of the opposing sides were stationed near it, and we had to close it. The rest of the plants are functioning normally," the minister said.