Sudanese Prime Minister Calls for End to Conflict in Ethiopia, Return to Negotiations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has called for an end to the conflict in northern Ethiopia and a return to peace talks, Sudanese news agency SUNA reported.

Hamdok reportedly met at his headquarters with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and an Eritrean presidential spokesman, during which he emphasized the importance of regional security, ending the conflict in Ethiopia as soon as possible and returning to the peace negotiation process.

According to the Sudanese authorities, about 10,000 refugees have already arrived in Sudan due to the fighting in the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia. In total, more than 200,000 people are expected to arrive within a few days in the Sudanese province of Al Qadarif, located in the southeast of the country.