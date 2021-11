Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Agrees to Head New Government - Reports

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ousted in a military takeover, agreed to head the new government, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing sources

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ousted in a military takeover, agreed to head the new government, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The cabinet will consist of independent technocrats, according to Al Arabiya.