Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok Resigns

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday, in a television address broadcast by the state television.

"I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister. I leave this position to other sons and daughters of my homeland, so that they can continue to govern the dear homeland and live out with it what remains of the transitional period toward a civil, democratic state," the prime minister said.