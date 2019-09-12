Sudanese Prime Minister Intends to Work on 'Relations-Building' With South Sudan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Thursday that he intended to focus on "relations-building" and economic cooperation with South Sudan during his visit to the neighboring country.

Earlier in the day, Hamdok arrived in the South Sudanese capital of Juba for a two-day visit.

"We want our relations to be strategical at the highest level and unlimited.

We will work on relations-building during these two days," Hamdok said, as quoted by the Al Hadath tv channel.

The prime minister, in particular, is expected to discuss trade and economic relations with South Sudanese counterparts as well as a free movement of people and goods between the two nations.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 following years of struggle and a referendum, in which the majority of the voters supported the move.