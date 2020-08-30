UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Prime Minister Praises Landmark Agreement Between Rebel Groups, Government

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on Sunday that an agreement between the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), the country's main rebel alliance, and the government is something that "deserves to be celebrated and blessed."

Late on Saturday, the SRF and the government agreed on a peace deal aimed at ending 17 years of conflict. An official ceremony of signing the agreement is planned to be held Monday in South Sudan's capital of Juba.

"The agreement gives us new energy to continue on the path of construction, with additional tasks, including making peace as a concrete reality among our local communities and completion of the steps and stages of comprehensive peace in fulfillment of the aspirations of our great people and their glorious revolution in justice, stability and development," Hamdok said, as quoted by Sudanese state-run news agency SUNA.

Hamdok arrived in Juba earlier in the day to attend the signing ceremony.

"The fact that we reached an agreement with the parties to the peace process is something that deserves to be celebrated and blessed," the prime minister concluded.

The area of Darfur has seen conflict since the 1980s, but fighting significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir. The conflict in Sudan has resulted in about 300,000 casualties and the displacement of up to 3 million people, according to United Nations estimates.

