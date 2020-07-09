UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Prime Minister Replaces 7 Ministers In Government Reshuffle - Office

Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok's Office on Thursday unveiled the country's new government with seven ministers, including the foreign minister, being replaced.

"The Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk on Thursday received the resignation of six ministers and relieved yet another one in what he said the need to reassess government performance and in response demand by the people who came out into the street late last month calling for a change," the office said in a press release.

In particular, Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohamed Abdulla, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Bedwi, Energy and Mining Minister Adel Ali Ibrahim, Agriculture Minister Isa Osman Sharif, Transport Minister Hashem Taher Sheikh and Animal Wealth Minister Alamal-den Abdullah submitted their resignation.

Meanwhile, Hamdok relieved Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom who did not handed over his resignation.

The new cabinet list includes Foreign Minister Omar Ismail Gamaredden, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Hiba Ahmed Ai, Energy and Mining Minister Kheri Abdul Raman, Agriculture Minister Abdul Gader Terkawi, Transport Minister Hashem Ibn Auf, Animal Wealth Minister Adel Farah Idriss and Health Minister Sarah Abdulazim.

Early in June, Sudan saw mass protests erupt, with demonstrators demanding reforms and justice while marking the anniversary of a deadly police crackdown on a peaceful sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital on June 30, 2019. Back then the opposition demanded that the military transfer power to civilian rule and hold an election as promised. Several deadly crackdowns on sit-in civilian protests by the troops further complicated the power crisis.

In late August 2019, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April. Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government.

