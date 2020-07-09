UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Prime Minister Reshuffles Cabinet In Transitional Gov't - Office

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is reshuffling the cabinet in the country's Transitional Government, the prime minister's office announced on Thursday.

"In according to what was stated on June 29, the prime minister is conducting a cabinet reshuffle," the office said in a statement.

A new cabinet list is expected to be announced later.

Early in June, Sudan saw mass protests erupt, with demonstrators demanding reforms and justice while marking the anniversary of a deadly police crackdown on a peaceful sit-in protest in the Sudanese capital on June 30, 2019.

The opposition has demanded that the military transfer power to civilian rule and hold an election as promised. Several deadly crackdowns on sit-in civilian protests by the troops have only further complicated the power crisis.

In late August 2019, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after former President Omar Bashir was overthrown in April. Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government.

