Sudanese Prime Minister to Argue Against State Sponsor of Terror Label in US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived in Washington on Sunday where he plans to ask the US administration to remove his country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, media said.

The US government believes that authorities in Sudan, Syria, Iran and North Korea support "acts of international terrorism." Washington said last November it would consider delisting Sudan if certain conditions were met.

Hamdok will argue during his six-day stay in the United States that his country should be delisted, a spokesman of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry was cited as saying by Al-Arabiya news channel. He is reportedly scheduled to meet with several high-ranking US officials.