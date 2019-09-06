UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Prime Minister Unveils New Government

Fri 06th September 2019

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok unveiled the new government on Thursday.

Asma Mohammed Abdalla, a woman, became Sudan's foreign minister for the first time, Hamdok told reporters in Khartoum.

Earlier Thursday, Sudan's Sovereign Council approved the makeup of the country's transitional government. It included 19 ministers and 6 state ministers.

