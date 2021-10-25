UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Prime Minister's Office Says Military Leaders Respond For His Life, Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Sudanese Prime Minister's Office Says Military Leaders Respond for His Life, Health

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Sudanese military leadership is responsible for the lives and health of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his spouse who were abducted on Monday, the prime minister's office said.

"Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife were abducted on Monday morning from their residence in Khartoum, the military took them to an undisclosed location. Security agencies also detained several members of the sovereign council, ministers and political leaders," the office said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The office described the developments as a full-scale coup and a distortion of the country's constitutional declaration.

"The military leadership of Sudan bears full responsibility for the life and health of Hamdok and his family, as well as for the unilateral criminal, legal and political decisions," the statement read.

The prime minister's office called on the Sudanese people to peacefully express their indignation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wife Khartoum Sudan Criminals Family From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of ..

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

20 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

3 minutes ago
 China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippine ..

China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

3 minutes ago
 Beijing reports five local COVID-19 cases from Sat ..

Beijing reports five local COVID-19 cases from Saturday noon

5 minutes ago
 Govt paying focus on development of rural areas: M ..

Govt paying focus on development of rural areas: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

5 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.