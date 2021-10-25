(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Sudanese military leadership is responsible for the lives and health of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his spouse who were abducted on Monday, the prime minister's office said.

"Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife were abducted on Monday morning from their residence in Khartoum, the military took them to an undisclosed location. Security agencies also detained several members of the sovereign council, ministers and political leaders," the office said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

The office described the developments as a full-scale coup and a distortion of the country's constitutional declaration.

"The military leadership of Sudan bears full responsibility for the life and health of Hamdok and his family, as well as for the unilateral criminal, legal and political decisions," the statement read.

The prime minister's office called on the Sudanese people to peacefully express their indignation.