Sudanese Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant For Ex-Top Diplomat Over 1989 Coup - Reports

Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Sudanese Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant for Ex-Top Diplomat Over 1989 Coup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Sudanese Prosecutor General's Office has issued an arrest warrant for former Foreign Minister Ali Karti for his role in the 1989 military coup that brought former President Omar al-Bashir to power, Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the statement made by a committee investigating the coup.

According to the newspaper,  the prosecutors gave the ex-minister a week to surrender at the nearest police station.

In December, al-Bashir was interrogated over the 1989 coup. In addition, the prosecutor general's office decided to detain all military personnel who participated in the coup, and a special commission was established to investigate the case.

Bashir governed Sudan for about 30 years before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TCM) to power after months of anti-government protests. However, the demonstrations continued with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government. The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement, establishing the Sovereign Council.

