Sudanese return to streets rallying against coup

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Thursday in the latest mass rally protesting against last year's coup that upended a transition to civilian rule, witnesses said.

Crowds waved flags and chanted slogans, warning each other to keep a look out, according to independent medics.

"Don't show your back",protesters in the city of Omdurman shouted, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, lying across the Nile river.

"Give your back to the streets, it will not betray you," they added.