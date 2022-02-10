UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Return To Streets Rallying Against Coup

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Sudanese return to streets rallying against coup

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Thursday in the latest mass rally protesting against last year's coup that upended a transition to civilian rule, witnesses said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Thursday in the latest mass rally protesting against last year's coup that upended a transition to civilian rule, witnesses said.

Crowds waved flags and chanted slogans, warning each other to keep a look out, according to independent medics.

"Don't show your back",protesters in the city of Omdurman shouted, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, lying across the Nile river.

"Give your back to the streets, it will not betray you," they added.

Related Topics

Omdurman Khartoum

Recent Stories

Briton denies murder of terminal, 'teenage sweethe ..

Briton denies murder of terminal, 'teenage sweetheart' in Cyprus

50 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court clubs petitions about Navel f ..

Islamabad High Court clubs petitions about Navel farms, sailing club

51 seconds ago
 Tunisia judges protest after president dissolves w ..

Tunisia judges protest after president dissolves watchdog

2 minutes ago
 BKMC introduces one attendant per patient policy

BKMC introduces one attendant per patient policy

2 minutes ago
 President for establishing community colleges to m ..

President for establishing community colleges to meet country's educational, ski ..

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>