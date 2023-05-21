Sudanese Rivals Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire From Saturday - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Sudan's warning parties have agreed a week-long ceasefire that will allow for humanitarian access to conflict zones starting Saturday, Qatari media reported.

Negotiators of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Force struck the deal in the Saudi city of Jeddah, according to Al Jazeera news network. The agreement can be prolonged.