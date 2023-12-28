Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived Thursday in Ethiopia on the second stop of his first trip abroad since war erupted with Sudan's army in April.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's visits to Ethiopia and Uganda come as regional diplomats scramble to broker a meeting between the RSF commander and his rival, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The RSF leader met in Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who said the pair discussed "securing peace and stability" in Sudan.

In a statement on X, Daglo said they "discussed the need to bring a swift end to this war, the historical crisis in Sudan, and how to best alleviate the hardships of the Sudanese people".