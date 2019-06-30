UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas At Protesters In Khartoum North

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:50 PM

Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters in Khartoum North

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Sudanese police used tear gas on Sunday to disperse anti-government protesters rallying in the city of Khartoum North, lying to the north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Sudan's Transitional Military council has earlier placed responsibility for all potential consequences of Sunday's protests on the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change protest movement, which had reportedly called for a "million man" march on Sunday in the cities of Khartoum and Omdurman.

Sudan's longtime ruler Omar Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide anti-government protests and has been held in a Khartoum prison.

The Transitional Military Council took over after the coup but has been accused of holding on to power. The protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government.

Related Topics

Protest Police Man Omdurman Khartoum March April Gas Sunday All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

21 minutes ago

DHA to strengthen partnership with Canadian health ..

21 minutes ago

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

1 hour ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.