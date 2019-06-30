Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters in Khartoum North

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Sudanese police used tear gas on Sunday to disperse anti-government protesters rallying in the city of Khartoum North, lying to the north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Sudan's Transitional Military council has earlier placed responsibility for all potential consequences of Sunday's protests on the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change protest movement, which had reportedly called for a "million man" march on Sunday in the cities of Khartoum and Omdurman.

Sudan's longtime ruler Omar Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide anti-government protests and has been held in a Khartoum prison.

The Transitional Military Council took over after the coup but has been accused of holding on to power. The protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government.