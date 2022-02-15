UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Security Forces Kill 2 Peaceful Protesters Amid Political Disarray - CCSD

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 01:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Two peaceful protesters were killed by security forces during a protest rally in Sudan's capital Khartoum and its satellite city Omdurman, Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) tweeted on Monday.

Protests against the military authorities are held weekly to demand a transition to full civilian rule.

"A male protester whose identity is yet to be known, has been killed by a cartridge in the neck & chest, fired by security forces while participating in today's anti-coup march in Khartoum city," CCSD said.

One more protester, Monzar Abdul-Rahim Mohamed, was killed by a bullet shot in his left shoulder, while participating in the anti-coup march in Omdurman city 7 miles northwest from Khartoum, according to CCSD.

Sudan entered a political crisis after coup leader General Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, a promise to hold elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government.

On January 2, Hamdok announced his resignation due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements. The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, announced talks between the sides, which were rejected by the opposition.

