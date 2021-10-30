Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces killed two people on Saturday during protests against this week's military coup, medics said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces killed two people on Saturday during protests against this week's military coup, medics said.

"Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet.

It added that one was shot in the head while the other was shot in the stomach.