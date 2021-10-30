UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Security Forces Kill Two During Anti-coup Protests

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:43 PM

Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces killed two people on Saturday during protests against this week's military coup, medics said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces killed two people on Saturday during protests against this week's military coup, medics said.

"Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet.

It added that one was shot in the head while the other was shot in the stomach.

Related Topics

Omdurman Sudan

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 Ramsdale heroics give Arsenal win at Leicester

Ramsdale heroics give Arsenal win at Leicester

3 minutes ago
 Maryam never tags Modi on twitter to demand justic ..

Maryam never tags Modi on twitter to demand justice for Kashmiris: Farrukh Habib ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

2 hours ago
 Wildcard Murray is a draw for 'even the French' in ..

Wildcard Murray is a draw for 'even the French' in Paris - Forget

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.