Sudanese Seek Refuge Underground In Besieged Darfur City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 08:50 AM
ElFasher, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Beneath the broken earth of the besieged Sudanese city of El-Fasher in the western region of Darfur, Nafisa Malik clutches her five children close.
As shells rain down, the 45-year-old mother tries to shield them in a cramped hole barely big enough to crouch in.
"Time slows down here," Malik said, from her home near El-Fasher's Hajer Gadou market.
"We sit in the darkness, listening, trying to guess when it's over," she told AFP by phone.
For almost two years the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan's army have waged a war that has killed tens of thousands.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called it a "crisis of staggering scale and brutality".
El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, is the only major city in Darfur still under army control, making it a strategic prize.
The RSF has tried for months to seize it.
Malik's crude shelter, held up by splintered wooden planks and scraps of rusted metal, is one of thousands in the war-battered city, according to residents.
The army regained much of the capital Khartoum this year, but the RSF has intensified its attacks on El-Fasher.
Desperate for safety from artillery and drone strikes, residents have built makeshift bunkers.
Some are hurriedly excavated foxholes, others are more solid and reinforced with sandbags.
Mohammed Ibrahim, 54, once believed hiding under beds would be enough, "until houses were hit".
"We lost neighbours," he said by phone. "The children were terrified."
Determined to protect his family, Ibrahim dug a hole in his yard. He covered it with sacks of soil with only a narrow entrance.
Recent Stories
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From World
-
Pogba watches LAFC fall to MLS defeat5 minutes ago
-
At least 33 dead as tornadoes ravage central US6 minutes ago
-
Rare iconic movie posters to be auctioned in US6 minutes ago
-
Carbon capture industry tweaks message for the Trump era6 minutes ago
-
'Impossible': US breweries buffeted by Trump tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Sudanese seek refuge underground in besieged Darfur city6 minutes ago
-
US strikes in Yemen kill 21 as Trump vows to end Huthi attacks16 minutes ago
-
Draper stuns two-time defending champ Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final36 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz 'upset about myself' in nervy loss at Indian Wells36 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Argentina MotoGP results36 minutes ago
-
Man City stumble, Forest soar in Champions League chase8 hours ago
-
Real Madrid will never play with under 72 hours rest again: Ancelotti8 hours ago