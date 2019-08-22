Sudanese Sovereign Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Corruption, Necessary Reforms

The freshly formed Sovereign Council (SC) of Sudan held a meeting to discuss the paths for the country to overcome corruption and political and economic instability, inherited from the previous regime, SC member Mohammed Hassan Taayshi said in a statement on Thursday

The SC was signed into existence on August 17 by the Sudanese military and opposition forces following months of tumultuous political protests since December. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months. Its members include five military and five civilian representatives in addition to one chosen by consensus.

The meeting, which was held at the Republican Palace in Khartoum, was focused on the constitutional and administrative vacuum that Sudan experienced following months of political instability in addition to uneasy economic situation, Taayshi said.

According to him, special attention was given to the fight against corruption which would require deep transformation at the constitutional, structural and administrative levels.

The members agreed that the right path to overcome post-conflict problems is political settlement and pledged to work together toward achieving the goals of the December revolution, Taayshi added.

On Wednesday, the first meeting of the council took place after its eleven members were official sworn in. For the first 21 months, it will be chaired by Abdel Fattah Burhan, the leader of formerly ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), and after that by a civilian-picked official.

Since December, the opposition has been holding protests in Sudan to demand that the ruling military yield power to a civilian authority. Mass rallies resulted in a coup that saw former president Omar Bashir overthrown and put in jail. The TMC took over and pledged to hold a new presidential election within two years, but protesters insisted on immediate power transition. This political standoff escalated in June after the military violently dispersed a sit-in protest camp in Khartoum, killing dozens of civilians.