UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Sovereign Council Lifts State Of Emergency In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Sudanese Sovereign Council Lifts State of Emergency in Country

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, on Sunday lifted the state of emergency in all regions of the country, the council said.

"In light of the emergence of a more tranquil environment for a fruitful dialogue to create stability for the period of transition, the head of the transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, issued today a decree on lifting the state of emergency in all parts of the country," the council said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On October 25, the Sudanese military, led by the general, overthrew the Sudanese government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the Sudanese transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sudan July October Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

16 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

1 day ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.