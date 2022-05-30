Sudanese Sovereign Council Lifts State of Emergency in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) General Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, on Sunday lifted the state of emergency in all regions of the country, the council said.

"In light of the emergence of a more tranquil environment for a fruitful dialogue to create stability for the period of transition, the head of the transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, issued today a decree on lifting the state of emergency in all parts of the country," the council said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On October 25, the Sudanese military, led by the general, overthrew the Sudanese government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the Sudanese transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government.