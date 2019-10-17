UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Sovereign Council, People's Liberation Movement To Start Peace Talks On Friday

Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Sudanese Sovereign Council, People's Liberation Movement to Start Peace Talks on Friday

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Sudanese government and the People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North), led by Abdelaziz Adam Hilu, will start negotiations on achieving a comprehensive peace agreement on Friday morning in South Sudan's capital of Juba, the Sovereign Council (SC) said on Thursday.

In September, the SC and armed movements, including the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and SPLM-North, reached an agreement on confidence-building in Juba. According to SC spokesman Mohammed Faki, the negotiating parties have 60 days to reach a comprehensive peace deal.

"The head of the Sudanese peace mediation committee, Tut Qalwak, announced the return of the SPLM-North, led by Abdelaziz Adam Hilu, to the negotiating table," the council said in a press release, adding that the parties were taking positive steps toward comprehensive peace in the country.

According to the statement, the first session of the direct negotiations between the government and SPLM-North's delegation will start on Friday morning at 9:00 AM local time (6:00 AM GMT).

In late August, Sudan restored political order after months of violent confrontation between the previously ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition. The new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled to govern the country for the next 39 months.

