Sudanese Sovereign Council, Rebels To Reach Comprehensive Agreement - Security Advisor

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 02:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Sudanese Sovereign Council and armed militants based in the south of the country have held talks on the implementation of a peace agreement, achieving some tangible results, Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak told reporters.

"We have discussed all the terms of the agreement, especially the security framework, and we agreed completely on all details," Gatluak said on Tuesday, as quoted in a United Nations Peacekeeping release.

The advisor stressed that the meeting was "fruitful", confirming that the peace process is going well.

"We confirm to South Sudan citizens that ... by November, everything that we agreed will be implemented in a timely manner," Gatluak emphasized.

According to the official, the principles of the agreement between the Council and the militants will be announced on Wednesday.

Negotiations between the ruling Sudanese Sovereign Council and rebel groups are taking place in the capital of South Sudan, Juba.

On Tuesday, the government delegation was joined by Sudan's new Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok.

On September 5, he unveiled the government that will be in place for the transitional period. It includes 19 ministers and six state ministers. Military officials have received the defense minister and the interior minister portfolios.

The ministers of the transitional government were sworn in last Sunday before the chairman of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan.

In late August, Sudan finally restored its political order after months of violent confrontation between the previously ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition. A new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled and the prime minister was appointed to form a new cabinet. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months. For the first 21 months, it will be chaired by Burhan, who is a former TMC leader, and then by a civilian-selected official.

