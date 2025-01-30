Sudanese Teen Raps Of Loss And Hope Amid War
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) In a makeshift shelter carved out of a schoolyard in eastern Sudan, 14-year-old Hanim Mohamed is using her rap music to bring comfort to families displaced by the country's ongoing war.
For a few fleeting moments, the scars of 21 months of war seem to fade, when families huddle together to hear Mohamed's nostalgic rap lyrics about life before the war.
"When I play rap songs, everyone sings with me," Mohamed told AFP.
"This makes me so happy," she said, lighting up with a radiant and captivating smile.
At a UN-sponsored space in the shelter, the young rapper, known as Nana, commanded the stage with electrifying energy.
Laughter and claps echoed through the air as women and children swayed and twirled to the beat -- defying a war that has gripped the country since April 2023.
The conflict in Sudan has claimed the lives of tens of thousands, uprooted over 12 million people and pushed Sudanese to the brink of famine.
The war, which has pitted army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his erstwhile ally Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, triggered the "biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded", according to the International Rescue Committee.
