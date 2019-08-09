UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese TMC Leader To Head Future Sovereign Council - Transitional Council Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:24 PM

Sudanese TMC Leader to Head Future Sovereign Council - Transitional Council Member

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who currently leads Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), will be appointed the head of the future Sovereign Council, Gen. Salah Abdelkhalig, a TMC member, told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who currently leads Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), will be appointed the head of the future Sovereign Council, Gen. Salah Abdelkhalig, a TMC member, told Sputnik.

The TMC and the opposition agreed on Saturday on a constitutional declaration which will be the country's main law during the transitional period following months of political instability.

"The Sovereign Council will chair the first transition period under the leadership of Abdel Fattah Burhan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo will be his deputy," Abdelkhalig said.

The general added that the constitutional agreement may have been "one of the most important strategic achievements, as it has saved the country from the civil war disaster."

Abdelkhalig emphasized that the military would comply with all the commitments that were agreed upon for the transitional period, the most significant of which are achieving peace within six months and preparing for the next election.

"I expect that peace will be achieved during the first six months of transition period, because the collapse of the former regime will solve 90 percent of Sudan's problems," Abdelkhalig said.

Under the declaration the Sovereign Council will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member will be elected through a universal vote. The civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

The TMC took power as the previous government was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests. The TMC took over after the coup but the protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government. Last week, the TMC and the country's opposition agreed on a constitutional declaration to serve as the country's main law during the transitional period.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Sudan April May All From Government Cabinet Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

India’s lunacy brings South Asia at brink of war ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Developer Conference 2019 – Build Ecosyst ..

3 minutes ago

Top Pakistani Diplomat Confident That China Will T ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says He Believes US Lawmakers Will Have 'Ver ..

2 minutes ago

Lawers community welcomes UNSG statement on Indian ..

2 minutes ago

13 head masters,including a head mistress suspende ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.