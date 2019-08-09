Sudanese TMC Leader to Head Future Sovereign Council - Transitional Council Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who currently leads Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), will be appointed the head of the future Sovereign Council, Gen. Salah Abdelkhalig, a TMC member, told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who currently leads Sudan 's Transitional Military Council (TMC), will be appointed the head of the future Sovereign Council, Gen. Salah Abdelkhalig, a TMC member, told Sputnik.

The TMC and the opposition agreed on Saturday on a constitutional declaration which will be the country's main law during the transitional period following months of political instability.

"The Sovereign Council will chair the first transition period under the leadership of Abdel Fattah Burhan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo will be his deputy," Abdelkhalig said.

The general added that the constitutional agreement may have been "one of the most important strategic achievements, as it has saved the country from the civil war disaster."

Abdelkhalig emphasized that the military would comply with all the commitments that were agreed upon for the transitional period, the most significant of which are achieving peace within six months and preparing for the next election.

"I expect that peace will be achieved during the first six months of transition period, because the collapse of the former regime will solve 90 percent of Sudan's problems," Abdelkhalig said.

Under the declaration the Sovereign Council will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member will be elected through a universal vote. The civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

The TMC took power as the previous government was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests. The TMC took over after the coup but the protests continued, with demonstrators demanding that the military transfer power to a new civilian government. Last week, the TMC and the country's opposition agreed on a constitutional declaration to serve as the country's main law during the transitional period.