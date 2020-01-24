UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Movement Sign Framework Peace Deal In Juba

24th January 2020

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Movement Sign Framework Peace Deal in Juba

JUBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Sudanese transitional government and the People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) rebel group signed a framework peace agreement in South Sudan's capital of Juba on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The agreement includes provisions defining security measures and regulating administrative matters.

After the signing ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said that his delegation sought to achieve comprehensive peace that could "change people's lives for the better and put an end to the tragedy."

SPLM-N is a political party whose military wing conducts insurgency operations against the central government.

It is part of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, a coalition of opposition groups that fought against the government of former President Omar Bashir. SPLM-N is mostly active in the states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan and is dubbed one of the most powerful forces in the south of the country.

In late August, Sudan restored political order after months of violent confrontation between the previously ruling Transitional Military Council, which came to power after Bashir was overthrown, and the civilian opposition. The new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled to govern the country for the next 39 months.

