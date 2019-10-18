Delegations of the Sudanese transitional government and the People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) signed on Friday in the South Sudanese capital of Juba an outline for future negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Delegations of the Sudanese transitional government and the People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) signed on Friday in the South Sudanese capital of Juba an outline for future negotiations.

"The delegations of the transitional government and the SPLM-N, led by Abdulaziz al-Hilu, signed the road map agreement in the capital of Juba," a statement by the Sovereign Council stated.

SPLM-N is a political party whose military wing conducts insurgency operations against the central government.

The organization is mostly active in the states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan and is dubbed one of the most powerful forces in the south of the country.

Long-standing protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11 when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. Following those events, the Sudanese Transitional Military Council held power until the creation of the Sovereign Council, which will be presided over by civilians and the military on a rotational basis.