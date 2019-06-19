Sudanese Transitional Military Council Calls on Opposition to Re-Engage in Negotiations

Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan urged the opposition on Wednesday to resume talks that collapsed earlier in June after the military used force to disperse a sit-in near the army headquarters in Khartoum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan urged the opposition on Wednesday to resume talks that collapsed earlier in June after the military used force to disperse a sit-in near the army headquarters in Khartoum

"We call on the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance to resume the negotiations before Thursday," the TMC head said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

On June 3, the TMC forces started a crackdown on the sit-in protesters, who were demanding that the power be transferred to a civilian authority, reportedly using live ammunition and killing dozens of demonstrators, according to the Health Ministry.

Following the violent dispersal, the opposition ceased all negotiations with the TMC.

Soon after that, Burhan announced that general election would be held in the country within nine months, and an interim government would be established to rule Sudan until the vote.