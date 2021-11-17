UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Protesters At Anti-Coup Rallies - Doctors' Association

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:25 PM

Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Protesters at Anti-Coup Rallies - Doctors' Association

Ten people angered by October's military takeover in Sudan were shot dead during protests that swept the North African country on Wednesday, an association of Sudanese doctors said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Ten people angered by October's military takeover in Sudan were shot dead during protests that swept the North African country on Wednesday, an association of Sudanese doctors said.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said two people were shot dead by security forces in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman and three others in the northern Bahri suburb.

Numerous more people were in critical condition at Khartoum hospitals. The CCDS said the troops were shooting people "in the head, chest and stomach.

"

The doctors accused the Sudanese military of imposing a phone and internet blackout across the country in order to hide atrocities committed against civilians.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since the military seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule.

Related Topics

Dead Internet Omdurman Khartoum Sudan October Government

Recent Stories

US drug overdoses topped 100,000 for first time, d ..

US drug overdoses topped 100,000 for first time, data shows

2 minutes ago
 Novavax files for EU Covid vaccine approval

Novavax files for EU Covid vaccine approval

2 minutes ago
 Merkel Stresses to Lukashenko Importance of Humani ..

Merkel Stresses to Lukashenko Importance of Humanitarian Aid to Migrants in Bela ..

2 minutes ago
 Patrushev, Sullivan Agree to Work Together to Incr ..

Patrushev, Sullivan Agree to Work Together to Increase Trust Between Russia, US ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 GB Info Minister terms passage of electoral reform ..

GB Info Minister terms passage of electoral reforms bill as revolutionary step

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.