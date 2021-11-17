Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Protesters at Anti-Coup Rallies - Doctors' Association

Ten people angered by October's military takeover in Sudan were shot dead during protests that swept the North African country on Wednesday, an association of Sudanese doctors said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Ten people angered by October's military takeover in Sudan were shot dead during protests that swept the North African country on Wednesday, an association of Sudanese doctors said.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said two people were shot dead by security forces in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman and three others in the northern Bahri suburb.

Numerous more people were in critical condition at Khartoum hospitals. The CCDS said the troops were shooting people "in the head, chest and stomach.

"

The doctors accused the Sudanese military of imposing a phone and internet blackout across the country in order to hide atrocities committed against civilians.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since the military seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule.