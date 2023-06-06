Sudanese Warring Parties Resume Talks in Jeddah - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Sudan's warning parties resumed US- and Saudi Arabia-mediated ceasefire talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday, the Riyadh-based Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources.

Washington and Riyadh announced last Thursday that the negotiations on extending the short-term ceasefire broke off after the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces repeatedly violated the truce. The five-day ceasefire expired on Saturday.

The peace facilitators said that the talks on a new ceasefire would resume once the warring parties demonstrate meaningful commitment to the negotiating process and take unspecified "confidence-building measures" that they had communicated to the mediators.

Fighting broke out in Sudan in mid-April after the Sudanese army accused the paramilitary of attacking its bases. The United Nations estimates that hundreds have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by continuing violence.