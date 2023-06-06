UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Warring Parties Resume Talks In Jeddah - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Sudanese Warring Parties Resume Talks in Jeddah - Reports

Sudan's warning parties resumed US- and Saudi Arabia-mediated ceasefire talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday, the Riyadh-based Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Sudan's warning parties resumed US- and Saudi Arabia-mediated ceasefire talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Tuesday, the Riyadh-based Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources.

Washington and Riyadh announced last Thursday that the negotiations on extending the short-term ceasefire broke off after the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces repeatedly violated the truce. The five-day ceasefire expired on Saturday.

The peace facilitators said that the talks on a new ceasefire would resume once the warring parties demonstrate meaningful commitment to the negotiating process and take unspecified "confidence-building measures" that they had communicated to the mediators.

Fighting broke out in Sudan in mid-April after the Sudanese army accused the paramilitary of attacking its bases. The United Nations estimates that hundreds have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by continuing violence.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Sudan TV Million

Recent Stories

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing bu ..

'EFS being implemented to improve ease of doing business'

2 minutes ago
 Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellat ..

Australia MP says Khalistan voting venue cancellation on India pressure attack o ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

3 minutes ago
 US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhov ..

US Cannot Say Conclusively What Happened at Kakhovka HPP at This Point

3 minutes ago
 Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating I ..

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Can Have Devastating Impact on Ukraine Energy Securi ..

3 minutes ago
 Road Mishap in AJK; newly-wed couple died

Road Mishap in AJK; newly-wed couple died

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.